Avion Wealth Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.96. 38,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

