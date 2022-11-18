Avion Wealth Sells 124 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avion Wealth cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after buying an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,200,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 872,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,804,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period.

BOND stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 1,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.21.

