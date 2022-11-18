Avion Wealth Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.75. 917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

