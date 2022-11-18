Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $281,477.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

