Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $688.03 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00042844 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $688.03 million and approximately $47.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00237686 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.21019176 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $49,859,879.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.