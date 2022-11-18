Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.07 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.07 or 0.00042543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $680.09 million and approximately $37.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,618.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010770 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00237477 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003735 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.21019176 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $49,859,879.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

