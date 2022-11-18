Axon Enterprise (AXON) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) recently:

11/15/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $170.00.

11/9/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $140.00 to $160.00.

10/12/2022 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,140. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

