AXS Investments LLC Invests $905,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 163.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 528,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 119,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

