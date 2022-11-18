AXS Investments LLC Invests $950,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

