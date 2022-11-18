AXS Investments LLC Invests $981,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

