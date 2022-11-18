AXS Investments LLC Invests $988,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.60.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

