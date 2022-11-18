AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $193.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.