AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,260 shares of company stock worth $27,760,878 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $121.69 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

