AXS Investments LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

