AXS Investments LLC Takes $971,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

