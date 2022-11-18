Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.65. Azul shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 54,729 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,562,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,513,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

