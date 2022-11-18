B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Purchases 830 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Topping bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.40 ($2,906.46).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Daniel Topping bought 824 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,472 ($2,904.82).

On Friday, September 16th, Daniel Topping purchased 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £2,469 ($2,901.29).

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.49). The company had a trading volume of 17,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.95. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272.25 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £111.27 million and a PE ratio of 431.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 21.03 and a quick ratio of 21.03.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

