Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $3.70 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00014867 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

