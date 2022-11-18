Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

