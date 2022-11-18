BakeryToken (BAKE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $4.29 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00571772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.91 or 0.29782700 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

