Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $43,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

