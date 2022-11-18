Bank of America Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LGGNY. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.7 %

LGGNY opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.