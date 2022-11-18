Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 261,946 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $67,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

