Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $55,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

