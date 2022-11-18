Bank of Montreal Can Has $48.94 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.