Bank of Montreal Can Has $58.48 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

