Bank of Montreal Can Has $61.84 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2,428.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rogers were worth $61,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 133.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

Rogers Company Profile

StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

