Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $54,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

