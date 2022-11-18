Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Eaton worth $55,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Eaton Announces Dividend

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.63 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.