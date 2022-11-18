Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $52,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

