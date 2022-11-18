Banyan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 7.7% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 300,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 551.6% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE Y remained flat at $847.79 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $844.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

