Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.