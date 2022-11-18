Barclays Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $35.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

LNC traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 30,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $76.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

