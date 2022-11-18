Barclays Cuts Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $4.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

EVTL stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

