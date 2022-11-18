Barclays Increases Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.
Shares of DB opened at $10.52 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
