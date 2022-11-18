Barclays Increases Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $10.52 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,544,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.