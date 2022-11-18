Barclays Increases Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to 44.00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 40.00 to 44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Performance

LYSFY stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

