Barclays Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $148.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 9,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,046. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PTC by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 191,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PTC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

