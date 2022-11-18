Barclays Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $341.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $286.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications stock opened at $287.86 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.83.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

