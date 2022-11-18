Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

Shares of EXPN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,882 ($33.87). The stock had a trading volume of 527,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,718.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,669.45. The firm has a market cap of £26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,630.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.01%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

