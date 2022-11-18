Barclays Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.8 %

EPA GLE opened at €24.08 ($24.82) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.67. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($43.18) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($53.88).

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

