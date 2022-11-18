Bard Associates Inc. Buys 14,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Standard Lithium worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLI. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Standard Lithium by 27.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 1,423,942 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Standard Lithium by 59.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

