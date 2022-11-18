Bard Associates Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

CSSE opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

