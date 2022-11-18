Bard Associates Inc. Grows Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SLR Investment by 51.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 129.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 85,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a P/E ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg acquired 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $95,806.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,656.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

