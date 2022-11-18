Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $538.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

