Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

