Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 25.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 22,401,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,526. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

