Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 133,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

