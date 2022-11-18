Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 124,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

