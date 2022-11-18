Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

