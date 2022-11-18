BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

BayCom Stock Up 0.3 %

BayCom stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BayCom to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $167,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,841.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 7,279.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also

